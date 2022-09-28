Sports

Pakistan don't have a finisher like Hardik Pandya: Shahid Afridi

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 05:29 pm 3 min read

Hardik has over 400 runs in T20Is this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes their national side lacks a finisher in white-ball cricket. Stating the same, Afridi lavished praise on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The former said Pakistan had hopes from Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah, but the duo failed to deliver. Pakistan recently finished as the runners-up in the Asia Cup, losing the final to Sri Lanka.

Statement Here is what Afridi said

"This kind of a finisher (like Hardik Pandya) we don't have. We thought Asif Ali and Khushdil will do the job but they haven't so far," said Afridi on Samaa TV show. The former Pakistan captain added, "Nawaz is also not that consistent, and neither is Shadab. Among these four players, at least two need to be consistent."

Purple patch Hardik has been on a roll in 2022

Hardik hit his purple patch earlier this year when he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He excelled across fronts in the season, having racked up 487 runs and claimed eight wickets. In T20Is, Hardik has aggregated 436 runs at an average of 36.33 this year. He has also captured 12 wickets with the best match haul of 4/33.

Score Career-best score in T20I cricket

A phenomenal knock by him powered India to 208/6 in the first T20I against Australia. He produced a Dhoni-like finish, having hammered sixes on the final three deliveries. Hardik slammed 71* off just 30 balls, his career-best knock in T20I cricket. His 16-ball 25* in the final T20I powered India's run-chase in the series decider. India won the series 2-1.

Squad Pakistan had announced their squad for T20 World Cup

Earlier this month, Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup slated in Australia. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will return from his injury that ruled him out of Asia Cup 2022. The likes of Haider Ali, Shan Masood, and Hasan Ali have also made a comeback. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani are in the reserves.

Information Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Chances Afridi on Pakistan's chances of winning the T20 WC

Pakistan, the 2009 winners, will be vying for their second T20 World Cup title. They will face arch-rivals India in their tournament opener in Melbourne on October 23. "If Pakistan are dreaming to win the WC, then they need to work a lot on their bowling and batting and minimize the mistakes that they have been committing in the last few matches," Afridi added.