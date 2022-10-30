Sports

T20 World Cup, BAN vs ZIM: Shakib elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Sumedh Chaudhry Oct 30, 2022, 08:10 am 2 min read

Zimbabwe's first match was washed out (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will square off in match number 28 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday. Bangladesh will hope to secure two crucial points against a spirited Zimbabwe outfit. Notably, Zimbabwe's first match didn't have a result, and in the second, they overcame Pakistan. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Gabba, Brisbane, will host the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match (8:30 AM IST). As far as the pitch report is concerned, a score around the 160-run mark will be par. Batters will enjoy the surface with the bowlers needing to keep their offerings in check. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Performers Here are the top performers

Shakib has claimed 125 scalps in the 20 overs set-up for the Bangladesh side. Shakib is also the highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup with 44 scalps. Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe has claimed 49 scalps in T20Is and is one shy of 50. Sikandar Raza has scored 1,185 runs for Zimbabwe at an average of 20.78. He has six fifties.

Information A 12-7 win-loss record for Bangladesh over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 19 occasions in the shortest format. Bangladesh have been the happier side with 12 wins compared to Zimbabwe's 7. However, they lost the last encounter between the two (August 2022).

Playing XI Here are the teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed. Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, and Blessing Muzarabani.