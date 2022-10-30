Sports

Ligue 1, Messi helps PSG pip Troyes 4-3: Key stats

PSG have been unbeaten in 13 matches in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lionel Messi starred as Paris Saint-Germain doled out a thrilling 4-3 win against Troyes at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Goals from Carlos Soler and Messi canceled out Mama Balde's brace. Neymar converted PSG's third and Kylian Mbappe was quick to add fourth through a penalty. Troyes gave a late scare, but the job was far from done. Here are the records broken.

Match PSG trump Troyes

Balde put Troyes in the lead and the game opened up soon for both sides. Soler pulled one back through a Neymar throughball. Troyes persisted to find their second post-halftime. The lead didn't last long as Sergio Ramos assisted Messi in converting his first. Messi soon aided Neymar before PSG slid another. Ante Palaversa fetched a late header for Troyes but to no avail.

Duo Neymar, Mbappe ink these numbers

Mbappe (11) is still atop the scoring charts in Ligue 1 2022-23. Overall, the Paris-born has raced to 146 goals for the Parisians across 195 appearances in the top-flight. Neymar, who plundered an assist and a goal each in the concluded duel, now holds 79 Ligue 1 goals. He has steered to 10 goals and eight assists in the ongoing season of Ligue 1.

Messi Messi extends his red-hot rhythm

As per Squawka, Messi has scored the most league goals from outside the box in Europe's top five divisions since 2017/18 (38). He has attempted 434 shots with 163 being on target. Meanwhile, the Argentine superstar now has seven goals and 10 assists (most) in 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Overall, the 35-year-old holds 13 goals and 24 assists in the French top-flight.

Assists Playmaker Messi breaks his own records

As per Opta, Messi took only 12 games to record his 10th assist in Ligue 1 2022-23. It's the least number of games that he has taken to attain the landmark in a top-five European League campaign. He has broken his previous best of 14 (2010-11, 2018-19), 16 (2021-22), and 19 (2008-09).

Do you know? Another score-fest on offer!

As per Opta, there have been already 14 games with seven-plus goals scored in Ligue 1 in 2022. It's more than the previous three years combined (13) and the highest tally over a calendar year since 1978 (16).

Do you know? Ramos' unbeaten with PSG

As per Opta, Ramos has become the first PSG player to remain unbeaten in his first 30 games with the Parisians in all competitions, overtaking Rai (29). The former Real Madrid star has been with the French giants since the 2020-21 season.

Information Here are the standings

PSG (35) have taken a five-point cushion over second-placed Lens (30) in Ligue 1 2022-23 points table. Lorient (30) and Rennes (27) trail at third and fourth positions respectively. Meanwhile, Troyes are 11th-placed with 13 points (W3 D4 L6).