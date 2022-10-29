Sports

Premier League, Brighton stun Chelsea; Tottenham overcome Bournemouth: Key stats

Premier League, Brighton stun Chelsea; Tottenham overcome Bournemouth: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 29, 2022, 10:11 pm 2 min read

Brighton tamed Chelsea at the Falmer Stadium (Source: Twitter/@OfficalBHAFC)

Brighton stunned Chelsea with a 4-1 scoreline at the Falmer stadium. Leandro Trossard helped draw the first blood for Brighton before two own goals from Chelsea helped them go 3-0 before halftime. Kai Havertz pulled one back for the Blues but a stoppage-time goal from Pascal Gross added to their agony. Meanwhile, Tottenham staged a spell-binding comeback to beat Bournemouth 3-2. Here's more.

Match Brighton tame Chelsea

Brighton meant business straightaway and took only five minutes to net the opener. Trossard beat two defenders to up Brighton 1-0. Chelsea then conceded an own goal through a corner before defender Trevoh Chalobah accidentally slid another. The Blues found their opener right after the second half. Gross scored off a rebound late in the stoppage time to hand a painful defeat to Chelsea.

Records Brighton ink these records

As per Opta, Brighton have scored three goals in the first half of a PL game for just the third time. Interestingly, neither of the previous two instances came in their 120 games in the competition under Graham Potter. As per Squawka, it's the first time Brighton beat the Blues in a Premier League fixture.

Information Trossard scripts this distinguishable feat

As per Opta, Trossard has scored all five of Brighton's goals in the English top-flight under Roberto De Zerbi. Notably, it's the first time a player has netted a team's first five goals under a new manager. Overall, he has seven goals in PL 2022-23.

Match Tottenham prevail in the Bournemouth challenge

Kieffer Moore scored a brace for Bournemouth to put them 2-0 within 49 minutes. However, Antonio Conte's men staged a comeback like no other to hand out a 3-2 drubbing. Ryan Sessegnon pulled one back for the Spurs before a sensational header from Ben Davies helped them draw level. Rodrigo Bentancur managed a 92nd-minute goal to garner three valuable points for the visitors.

Do you know? Contrasting feats for Brighton and Chelsea

As per Squawka, Brighton clocked their first win under De Zerbi, while it was Chelsea's maiden defeat under Graham Potter.

Standings A look at the PL standings

Manchester City (29) and Arsenal (28) are comfortably atop the Premier League standings. Tottenham (26) trail them, having secured their eighth win of the season. Despite the defeat, Chelsea (21) are fifth-placed (W6 D3 L3). Brighton occupy the seventh spot (18) after having registered their fifth win of PL 2022-23. Meanwhile, Bournemouth (13) are 14th placed.