Sports

Chelsea win, Manchester United held by Newcastle: Key stats

Chelsea win, Manchester United held by Newcastle: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 08:31 pm 3 min read

Mason Mount scored a brace for Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Mason Mount scored a brace as Chelsea downed Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Chelsea have won their fourth successive Premier League match. On the other hand, a spirited Newcastle United held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. Both sides missed presentable chances in what was a physical game. Here are the key stats.

AVLCHE Mount hands Chelsea a 2-0 win

Chelsea enjoyed a solid win over Aston Villa. Mount scored both the goals for the Blues away from home. An ugly error by Tyrone Mings saw Mount pouncing on the ball early on in the sixth minute. Both sides had chances as the half progressed. In the second half, Mount scored the second with a free-kick.

Numbers Mount clocks these numbers

Playing his 114th Premier League game, Mount has raced to 26 goals. He also has 22 assists under his belt. Overall, he has 32 goals for Chelsea in all competitions. As per Opta, aged 23 years and 279 days, Mount is the second-youngest player to score 25 Premier League goals for Chelsea, after Eden Hazard aged 23 years 271 days.

MUNNEW Manchester United held to a frustrating draw

Manchester United recorded their maiden draw in the Premier League 2022-23 season. In a game of very less clear cut chances, United failed to break down their opponent. Both sides had a shout each for a penalty but VAR overlooked the same. Newcastle's Joelinton crashed the post twice in the first half and Man United mid-fielder Fred missed a glorious chance at the death.

Standings Key details regarding the PL table

Chelsea are placed fourth, having claimed 19 points from 9 games. Chelsea have forwarded 15 goals so far. United are fifth with 16 points from nine games (W5 D1 L3). Newcastle recorded their sixth draw of the season from 10 games and occupy the seventh place, having amassed 15 points. Villa are 16th with nine points from 10 matches.

Do you know? Kepa registers this unique record

As per Opta, Kepa Arrizabalaga made seven saves while keeping a clean sheet against Villa. It's the most saves by Kepa without conceding in his top-flight league career. He was expected to concede at least two goals based on the placement of the on-target shots.

DDG David de Gea makes his 500th appearance for Manchester United

David de Gea made his 500th appearance for Manchester United in all competitions on Sunday. DDG is now the sixth player to make 500 appearances for Man United. He joins the likes of Ryan Giggs (949), Paul Scholes (714), Gary Neville (600), Wayne Rooney (559), and Denis Irwin (504). De Gea has recorded 170 clean sheets so far for Man United.