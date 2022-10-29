Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, six-star Bayern Munich demolish Mainz: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, six-star Bayern Munich demolish Mainz: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 29, 2022, 09:12 pm 2 min read

Mane netted his 6th goal of Bundesliga 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Bundesliga_EN)

Bayern Munich dealt an emphatic 6-2 win over Mainz on matchday 12 of Bundesliga 2022-23. The match was done and dusted in the first half itself, with the hosts fetching a 3-0 lead. The miseries continued for the 05ers as the Bavarians blasted three more while the visitors could pull back only a couple throughout the fixture. Here are the key stats.

FCB05 Bayern trounce Mainz

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Sadio Mane put the hosts 3-0 right before halftime. Silvan Widmer helped Mainz pull one back in the injury time. Bayern found the fourth through Leon Goretzka's header. Both Bayern and Mainz then went back and forth to net a goal each. Later, a perfectly timed shot from Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting sealed the score fest 6-2.

Information Mane, Musiala attain these numbers

Mane fetched two assists and a goal in the concluded fixture. The Senegal ace now has six goals and two assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Musiala recorded his seventh goal of the season, registering his best goal tally for Bayern in a Bundesliga season.

Gnabry Gnabry races to 50 Bundesliga goals for Bayern

As per Opta, Gnabry was directly involved in a goal for the first time in five successive competitive matches for Bayern. In those matches, he has collected more goal involvements (8) than in his first 14 competitive matches this season (7). He netted his fourth goal in Bundesliga 2022-23. Overall, he owns 50 goals for the German giants in 134 top-flight appearances.

Stats Key stats from the match

Bayern had a solid ball game as they commanded a 70% possession throughout. They had a staggering 24 attempts with 13 on target. The Bavarians manage eight big chances and 20 shots inside the box. Notably, they completed 601 passes with an 89% accuracy in contrast to the 05ers (255 and 70%).

Standings A look at the standings

With 25 points, Bayern (W7 D4 L1) are on top of the Bundesliga standings for the first time in two months. Union Berlin (23) can reclaim the spot provided they beat Monchengladbach. Freiburg (21) and Eintracht Frankfurt (20) trail them. Meanwhile, Mainz (18) occupy the 8th spot (W5 D3 L4).