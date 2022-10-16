Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 16, 2022, 09:14 pm 3 min read

Saka netted his fourth goal in Premier League 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Arsenal doled out a thrilling 1-0 win versus Leeds United at Elland Road. The Gunners have fetched a four-match win streak since the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United. After a delayed start due to a power cut, Bukayo Saka broke parity, scoring the opener in the 35th minute. Later, Leeds wasted a penalty and even missed a few close shots for the equalizer.

Match How did the match pan out?

Luis Sinisterra shot too wide before Pascal Struijk got his effort poked away by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard too couldn't up the visitors until Saka intercepted Rodrigo's long pass, giving Arsenal a lead. Patrick Bamford got his effort saved before he failed to convert a penalty after William Saliba handled the ball. Leeds should've killed it late but failed.

Stats A game of two halves for Arsenal

In the first half, the Gunners commanded a 65% possession and hoarded seven attempts with four on target. Notably, they had four shots inside the box. Things changed in the second half as Arsenal managed merely two attempts with none on target. Not to mention, they had a 39% possession. Meanwhile, Leeds commanded a 47% possession throughout, with 16 attempts and four on spot.

Information Unwanted record for Leeds

Leeds have gone win-less in their last six PL games (D2, L4). Interestingly, this was the first time the Peacocks suffered back-to-back defeats in PL 2022-23 (also lost 1-2 to Crystal Palace). Leeds last won a game against Chelsea in August (3-0).

Saka Distinguishable record for Saka

As per Opta, Saka is the first player to be involved in 50 goals across competitions for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He has fetched 26 goals and 24 assists since the Spaniard has taken over. As for PL 2022-23, the 21-year-old has four goals and as many assists in 10 appearances.

Arsenal Unique records for Arsenal

As per Squawka, it's the first time in Arsenal's 136-year club history that they have won nine of their opening 10 games in the English top-flight in a season. Also, they had only two shots in the second half (0 on target), making it the first PL 2022-23 fixture wherein the Gunners failed to score after half-time.

Standings Arsenal extend their lead atop PL standings

Arsenal (27 points) currently own a four-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City (23) in Premier League 2022-23 standings. The Gunners have nine wins, besides a solitary defeat to United. Tottenham (23), Chelsea (19), and Manchester United (16) complete the top five. Meanwhile, Liverpool are seated 15th with nine points in their kitty (W2, D3, L4).