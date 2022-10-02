Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Brighton hold Liverpool: Key stats

Brighton pocketed their fourth win of the season (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Brighton's Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick to hold Liverpool to a frustrating 3-3 draw in Premier League 2022-23. Trossard hoarded two early goals to double the lead for the Seagulls before Roberto Firmino pulled one back. The second half saw the Reds go bonkers as they took a 3-2 lead before Trossard added the third to draw levels. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Trossard picked the ball in the box and sent Alexandar-Arnold the other way to score the opener. Liverpool goal-keeper Alisson Becker made two saves before the Belgian netted his second off a lost possession from Alexander-Arnold. Firmino pulled one back and completed a brace in the second half before Adam Webster's own goal upped Liverpool 3-2. Trossard's late assault ended the hopes for Liverpool.

Records Records galore for Trossard

As per Opta, Trossard is the first visiting player to complete a first-half brace at Anfield in PL since October 2008, when Wigan's Amr Zaki had netted twice in the first half. The 27-year-old is only the third opposition player to fetch a PL hat-trick at Anfield after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin. He now owns five goals in Premier League 2022/23.

Standings Liverpool bitten by inconsistency in PL 2022-23

Liverpool faced their second successive draw post wins over Bournemouth (9-0) and Newcastle (2-1). They are seated at the ninth spot in the Premier League 2022-23 standings (W2, D4, L1). Meanwhile, Brighton occupy the fourth spot, having mustered four wins, two draws, and a loss. Arsenal (21 points) are atop the PL standings, with Man City (17) and Tottenham Hotspur (17) trailing them.

Palace vs Chelsea Chelsea steal an enthralling win in London derby

A thunderous strike from Conor Gallagher saw Chelsea eke out a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Odsonne Eduoard weaved past Chelsea's defense to up the hosts 1-0 before former Barca player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his maiden goal for the Blues. The morale-boosting win will help Chelsea as they face AC Milan in the Champions League on Thursday.