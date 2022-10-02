World

Indonesia: 129 die in stampede after football fans invade pitch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 02, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

The survivors have reportedly received brain injuries during the stampede.

Over 129 persons died and 180 were injured in a stampede during a football match in the East Java province of Indonesia overnight, Reuters reported quoting East Java police chief Nico Afinta. The incident was triggered after police shot tear gas to remove supporters of the losing team who had overrun the pitch after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Statement What did the official say?

"It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," Nico stated, adding that the crowd swarmed to an exit gate as they escaped. Many local news outlets showed videos of body bags and people rushing onto the pitch in the Malang stadium. Images showed people being taken away by other supporters who looked to have lost consciousness.

Twitter Post Watch video of the incident shared on Twitter

BREAKING: At least 127 people killed, 180 injured in riot at football stadium in Indonesia, police say pic.twitter.com/WmuI67yJoi — BNO News (@BNONews) October 1, 2022

Details Five-year-old among dead; injured suffer brain damage

Several injured people were sent to local hospitals quickly after the incident. According to medical authorities who spoke to Metro TV, several of the survivors had brain damage, and the fatalities included a five-year-old child. Meanwhile, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa told the media that the relatives of the deceased, as well as the injured, will get financial assistance from the government.

Inquriy Police violated FIFA standards by using teargas on people: Experts

According to Reuters, Indonesia's human rights commission intended thoroughly investigate the deployment of security on the ground and the use of tear gas on people. Experts argued that Police had violated FIFA's safety standards by using firearms and "crowd control gas" which is not allowed to be carried or utilized by stewards or police officers on spectators.

Meanwhile, the country's national security minister, Mahfud MD, alleged that the stadium was filled beyond its capacity during that match. He said that 42,000 tickets had been distributed for a stadium that is only designed to house 38,000 people. The country's sports minister, Zainudin Amali, stated that they will re-evaluate safety during football events, including no spectators in stadiums.

Decisions The aftereffects of the incident

According to the Football Association of Indonesia, the Indonesian top league, BRI Liga 1, has stopped games for a week and an investigation has been launched. Notably, Indonesia was scheduled to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year. They are also one of three contenders for the Asian Cup, the continent's equivalent of the Euros, after China rejected to host.