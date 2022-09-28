Sports

ECB offers to host India-Pakistan Test series; BCCI, PCB respond

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

India and Pakistan clashed at Asia Cup 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Tuesday, offered to host a men's Test series between India and Pakistan. According to ESPNcricinfo, Martin Darlow, the ECB's deputy chair, discussed the idea with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja during the ongoing Pakistan-England T20I series. Notably, India and Pakistan have not clashed in Test cricket since December 2007. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

India and Pakistan do not engage in bilateral international series due to political tensions between the two countries.

They only face each other in multilateral tournaments.

The two countries recently clashed in the Asia Cup.

The last India-Pakistan bilateral series was held in the 2012/13 season when Pakistan defeated India 2-1 in the ODI series.

India last visited Pakistan in 2008 (Asia Cup).

Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022: India 1-1 Pakistan

India and Pakistan recently locked horns in the Asia Cup. In the first match, India beat Pakistan by five wickets. The Men in Blue successfully chased 148, with Hardik Pandya guiding them home. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets. Pakistan avenged the loss in the Super Four stage. Opener Mohammad Rizwan smashed 71 off 51 balls, helping Pakistan chase 182.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have clashed in a total of 202 internationals so far. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Pakistan lead 88-71. One match resulted in a tie, while four games were abandoned. Pakistan lead 12-9 in Tests and 73-55 in ODIs. Meanwhile, India lead 7-3 in T20I cricket. Pakistan have a lead of 42-38 at neutral venues.

Response How did PCB and BCCI respond?

The Telegraph reported that the "PCB is not keen on playing India at a neutral venue". According to PTI, a senior BCCI official told that "a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide, but it is the decision of the government". Other BCCI sources informed that the chances for an India-Pakistan series are "next to nil".

Relationship ECB's effort to rebuild relationship with PCB

As per ESPNcricinfo, the ECB is attempting to revamp relationships with the PCB. England, in an unprecedented move, pulled out of their scheduled two-match series in Pakistan last year. Notably, the PCB were attempting to bring international cricket back to Pakistan at that time. The PCB has conducted two Tests in England before, against Australia (at Lord's and Headingley in 2010).