Mohammed Shami ruled out of T20I series versus Australia

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 17, 2022, 11:53 pm 2 min read

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series versus Australia starting September 20. As per Cricbuzz, Shami contracted the novel coronavirus and has not reached Mohali. This is the first venue of the three T20Is against the Aussies. The report adds that the information reached the concerned officials of the BCCI and the team management on Saturday. Here's more.

SA series Unclear whether Shami will be available for SA series

It remains unclear whether Shami will be available for the subsequent three-match T20I series against South Africa. It will depend on his recovery from COVID-19. The three T20I matches against South Africa are on September 28, October 2, and October 4 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore respectively.

Information Umesh Yadav is a likely replacement for Shami

Umesh Yadav could be a replacement for Shami. However, his availability is subject to him testing negative for the coronavirus. Umesh recently returned from an incomplete County stint with Middlesex. Umesh suffered a quad muscle injury.

Series Australia, SA set to tour India

As far as the itinerary is concerned, Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against South Africa will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Meanwhile, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).

H2H record IND vs AUS: Here is the head-to-head record

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. Interestingly, India are yet to win a T20I series against Australia at home. Australia won one in 2019 (2-0), while the 2017 series was drawn. India have a win-loss record of 13-9 against Australia in T20Is.