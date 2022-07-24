Career

CISCE announces class 12th results; 99.38% students clear the exam

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 24, 2022, 05:42 pm 1 min read

Students can check their marks on the official website cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the class 12th or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results on Sunday. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.38%, as per officials. Students can check their marks on the official website cisce.org. The schools can also access results through the Careers portal of the CISCE.

Details Exam pattern changed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Given the COVID-19 situation and the uncertainty surrounding it, CISCE for the 2021-22 academic session divided the tests over two terms. The first semester was held in November-December 2021 and the second in April-May 2022. Candidates who did not appear for the whole Semester 1 or 2 examinations were considered absent.