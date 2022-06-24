India

COVID-19: India logs 17,336 new cases, highest in 4 months

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 24, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

India on Friday reported over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 4,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 88,284, which accounts for 0.20% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 17,336 fresh cases and 13 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.59%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Friday reported highest daily figure of COVID-19 since mid-February.

Meanwhile, both the active caseload and positivity rates also recorded an increase on Friday.

Among states/UTs, Maharashtra added the most number of daily cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 13,029 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,33,65,016 COVID-19 cases until Friday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,954. With 13,029 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,49,056. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 4.32% and 3.07%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 5,218 new cases and 4,989 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 858 new cases and 682 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,063 fresh infections and 567 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,934 new cases and 1,233 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 3,981 new cases and 3,044 recoveries on Thursday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India administered over 196.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.95 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.54 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered more than two lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11 am, including over 1.13 second doses and over 21,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.17 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.17 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 43,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and more than 27,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11 am.