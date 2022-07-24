Career

Meet Ayushi Singhal, jailed IAS officer's daughter who scored 98%

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 24, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

IAS officer Puja Singhal's daughter, Ayushi Singhal, has scored an incredible 98% in the CBSE 12th results 2022. (Photo Credit: ararianews.com)

Ayushi Singhal, the daughter of suspended and imprisoned IAS Puja Singhal from the Jharkhand cadre 2000 batch, has secured an astounding 98% in the CBSE class 12th result of 2022. Ayushi has given the family reason to cheer and celebrate a little. Puja Singhal, India's youngest IAS officer, has been sentenced to prison for embezzling MNREGA funds and on several charges of money laundering.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBSE finally released the long-awaited class 10 results in 2022 on Friday, a few hours after declaring the class 12 results.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

Students can check the results on the government's educational apps and on CBSE's official website.

Quote Maintaining mental sanity wasn't easy: Ayushi

Ayushi, the daughter of Puja, was required to prepare for her CBSE board exams despite adverse circumstances and home raids. "It was a tough time and concentrating well on the exams and on preparation was very tedious," she told India Today. "Keeping cool and maintaining mental sanity was not an easy job," Ayushi further stated.

IAS She has brought glory to the family: Father

Despite the difficult circumstances, her father, Abhishek Jha, said she passed with flying colors. "She has brought glory to the family and it's a matter of pride for us. It's motivating as well for many others," he reportedly stated. Notably, her mother, Puja Singhal, an IAS from the 2000 batch, was the youngest person ever to pass the UPSC civil services exams.

Future plan Ayushi plans to crack civil services exam

Ayushi states that she aspires to pass the UPSC exam like her mother. She is currently searching for the top political science and psychology institutions in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Ayushi states that her mother was her pillar of strength and that she misses her greatly. She says it would have been more colorful if her mother had been there to commemorate her feat.

Fact Civil Services Examination is considered among India's most challenging exams

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered one of India's most challenging exams, and candidates usually take multiple attempts to clear it. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview as part of the CSE to appoint officers for the All India Services and central civil services, including administrative, police, and foreign services.