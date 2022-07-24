Career

IIT Guwahati announces JAM 2023, applications process beginning September 7

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 24, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. According to the official announcement, registration for the JAM 2023 test will commence on September 7, 2022. Registration may be completed on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 registration will be placed throughout September and October.

Schedule Here is the timeline for the exam

The JAM 2023 entrance test is set to take place on February 12, 2023. Here is the timetable: Registration for the exam will begin on September 7, 2022 The application deadline is October 11, 2022. The JAM 2023 Exam is scheduled for February 12, 2023. The results will be announced on March 22, 2023. The application will be accepted from April 11 25, 2023.

Details JAM 2023 will be computer based test (CBT)

As per the notification, the IIT JAM 2023 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode in different designated centers. The JAM 2023 exam will be conducted for seven subjects, the notification said. It said the subject includes Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

Pattern What would be the exam pattern?

Candidates would be appearing for either one or two subjects for JAM 2023. JAM 2023 question paper will consist of objective-type questions in the form of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Types (NAT). IIT Guwahati will be conducting the JAM 2023 exam for admissions into the academic session of 2023 to 24.

Information JAM exam is conducted for these courses

As per the details, the JAM exam is conducted for admission to MSc, joint Ph.D, and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. In 2022, JAM was conducted by IIT Roorkee.