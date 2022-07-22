Career

2 UP girls score perfect 500/500 marks in class 12th

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 22, 2022, 08:13 pm 3 min read

Tanya Singh, a student of Delhi Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, aspires to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Tanya Singh, a Class 12 girl from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh (UP), received a perfect score in the CBSE Class 12th results declared, after days of speculations, on Friday. Her grade was 500 out of 500. Singh was not the only one to obtain a flawless score. Yuvakshi Vig from Noida too received a perfect score in all five subjects.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBSE finally released the long-awaited class 10th results in 2022 on Friday, a few hours after declaring the class 12 results.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

Students can check the results on the government's educational apps and on CBSE's official website.

Quote I want to be an IAS officer: Tanya Singh

Tanya Singh, a student at the Delhi Public School in Bulandshahr, UP, hopes to enter the Indian Administrative Services. "I want to crack the UPSC exam and be an IAS officer," stated Singh. She also expressed gratitude to her teachers and family for their assistance. "I had great support from my teachers and family. I fixed daily targets and slept only after achieving them."

Details All about Amity Noida's Yuvakshi Vig

Similarly, Yuvakshi Vig reportedly received 100 points in each of the five subjects. Vig reportedly attended Amity International School in Noida and finished as one of the top CBSE class 12 students in the country. Her subjects included English, history, political science, psychology, and painting. According to reports, she has also given several CUET 2022 exams for undergraduate admissions.

CBSE Girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 12th results

A merit list was not made public by the board this year. It ended the merit lists in 2020 when schools were shut due to the pandemic. The girls have outshined boys this year, with a pass rate of 94.54%, compared to 91.25% for boys. The passing rate for transgender candidates was 100%. 33,432 students have scored above 95%, while 1,34,797 have achieved 90%.

Fact The overall pass percentage for class 10th stood at 94.4%

CBSE exams for classes 10th and 12th were held in two terms this year. In the case of theory papers, 30% of the weightage has been assigned to term 1 and 70% to term 2. In practice, both terms have been accorded equal weightage. In Class 12th, the overall passing rate was 92.71%, whereas, in Class 10th, it was 94.40%.

Boards Improvement in class 12th pass percentile, decline in class 10th

92.7% of the 14 lakh class 12th students that took the exam passed, up from 88.7% in 2020. Over 33,000 students scored above 95%, with nearly 1.4 lakh scoring more than 90% in the class 12th exams. However, in class 10th, the pass percentage decreased from 99.04% last year to 94.40%. A total of 21,09,208 individuals applied for class 10th exams, with 1,976,668 passing.