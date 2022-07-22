Career

Wait is over: CBSE declares Class 10th results. Details here

Wait is over: CBSE declares Class 10th results. Details here

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 22, 2022, 02:41 pm 1 min read

Students can check their results on the official website cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has finally released the long-awaited CBSE 10th Result 2022 on Friday, a few hours after declaring the class 12 Results. Students can find out their score through the UMANG application, DigiLocker, or the Pariksha Sangram portal. Results can also be checked via SMS by typing: cbse10 (roll number) (school number) (center number) and sending it to 7738299899.

Details Exams were held from April to June

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21,16,209 students took the CBSE Class 10 examination in 7,406 examination centers across the country. A total of 14,54,370 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination in 6,027 examination centers.