CBSE Class 12th results out: Girls outshine boys. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final board exam results for class 12th students. Altogether, 92.7% of students have passed. Girls outperformed boys by 3.29%, as more than 33,000 students scored above 95%. Students can check the results on government's educational apps, and Board's official website. Class 10th board exam results are expected to be announced soon.

Details Where to check class 12th results?

The results for class 12th board exams can be accessed through results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Students can also check the result on DigiLocker or through the Pariksha Sangram portal. Get scorecards through DigiLocker by logging in with your CBSE roll number and username. Class 12th marksheet will be available on the screen.

Results Improvement in pass percentile

92.71% of the 14 lakh students who appeared have passed, an improvement from 2020 when only 88.7% were able to clear the exam. Over 33,000 students scored above 95% and nearly 1.4 lakh managed to score more than 90% in class 12th board exams. "30% weightage given to term 1 exam, 70% to the second term," CBSE said.

Performance Girls outperform boys, Trivandrum on top

Girls outperformed boys with a total pass percentage of 94.54%. The boys who gave the exam scored a pass percentile of 91.25%, giving the girls a 3% lead. Kerala's Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of a whopping 98.83%. Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh scored 83.71%, making it the worst performer in class 12th results. Over 96% of the students in Delhi passed the exams.

10th Boards Class 10th results awaited

Meanwhile, results for class 10th board exams are expected to be out soon. The results, when out, can be checked on the official CBSE websites. You can also check your scores through the UMANG application, DigiLocker, or the Pariksha Sangram portal. Avail the result via SMS by typing this: cbse10 (roll number) (school number) (center number) and sending it to 7738299899.