Robert Lewandowski shines as Barcelona humble Elche in La Liga
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Barcelona enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Elche in La Liga 2022-23. Barca dominated the game with the Pole scoring one goal in either half. Memphis Depay netted a goal in between as Elche suffered with a man down. Barca are now top of La Liga 2022-23 standings going ahead of Real Madrid for now. Here's more.
Lewandowski netted his eighth goal for Barca in six La Liga games this season. He has now scored at least one goal in each of his last five La Liga matches. He has raced to 10-plus goals for Barca in all competitions this season (11), having achieved so in just 8 games (also 3 in the UEFA Champions League).
After a 0-0 affair in their opening match in La Liga, Barca have secured five successive wins. Xavi's men have scored 18 goals, besides conceding just one. Barca have 16 points from six games. Meanwhile, Elche are bottom of the pile, failing to win any of their league games this season (D1 L5). Barca registered 708 passes versus Elche (78% possession).
Memphis Depay showed his value after making his first start this season. Depay has now raced to 14 career La Liga goals for Barcelona. As per Opta, Elche have had six players sent off in La Liga in 2022 (26 games), two more than in 2020 and 2021 combined in the competition (4 in 56 matches).
As per Opta, Barca are unbeaten in 20 La Liga games versus Elche (W16 D4). Barca have played 24 home games in La Liga versus Elche without a defeat (W17 D7). Since June 2020, this was Barca's maiden fourth successive clean sheet in La Liga.
Elche saw skipper Verdu get sent off for a foul on Lewy in the 14th minute. Lewy then scored the opener from Alex Balde's cross. Depay then scored the second with a brilliant left-footed finish. Lewy settled matters in the second half thereafter.