Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich suffer maiden defeat: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 17, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Bayern have suffered a maiden loss in Bundesliga 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat against Augsburg in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. Bayern suffered their maiden defeat of the campaign and are also winless in four league games. Prior to this defeat, they registered three successive draws. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Schalke to go on top of the Bundesliga table for the time being. Here's more.

Do you know? Bayern suffer their maiden defeat; slip to 4th

Bayern have slipped to fourth with 12 points from seven games (W3 D3 L1). Bayern have a goal difference of +13. Meanwhile, Dortmund have risen to the top with 15 points (W5 L2). Meanwhile, Augsburg and Schalke are 11th and 14th respectively.

Stats Key stats from the match

Bayern have now suffered a third defeat in 12 away league games versus Augsburg. Augsburg claimed their maiden win at home this season in the Bundesliga after 3 successive defeats. Bayern attempted 19 shots with six being on target. Despite 77% ball possession, the visitors failed to break down Augsburg. Bayern also clocked 672 passes in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

In a goalless first half, Bayern grew into the game but lacked cutting edge. Jamal Musiala had a good chance but Rafal Gikiewicz stood tall for the hosts. In the second half, Mergim Berisha gave Augsburg the lead. Iago nudged the ball across goal with his knee after a free-kick for Berisha to find the net. Augsburg held on thereafter to frustrate Bayern.

Do you know? Youssoufa becomes youngest goal-scorer in the Revierderby

Dortmund went on to win 1-0 versus Schalke as 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko scored in the 79th minute. Maris Wolf made the assist. As per Opta, aged 17 years and 301 days, is the youngest goal-scorer in the Revierderby in Bundesliga history.

Information 4 successive wins for BVB versus Schalke

BVB have won each of their last four games against Schalke. As per Opta, it is the longest winning streak in this fixture since the 1960s (8 consecutive victories for BVB from 1964 to 1967).