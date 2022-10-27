Sports

T20 WC: Sri Lanka call up three players as standbys

T20 WC: Sri Lanka call up three players as standbys

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 27, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Niroshan Dickwella has played 28 T20Is so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team Sri Lanka has added the trio of Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, and Niroshan Dickwella as back-up players to their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The decision was made following a series of injuries to their players. Multiple first-choice players have also been ruled out of the tournament. Tim McCaskill, head of Sri Lanka Cricket's high-performance center, will also fly to Australia.

Context Why does this story matter?

The decision was made a day after left-arm pacer Binura Fernando suffered a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's defeat against Australia.

Notably, Binura himself came in as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who got ruled out due to a quad injury.

Their pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera also got ruled out after sustaining a grade-two tear in his left foot's calf during the qualifying stage.

Twitter Post SLC made the official announcement on Wednesday

🚨 SLC has decided to send 3 additional players to Australia to remain as backups in the event of any replacements.

Niroshan Dickwella, Asitha Fernando, Matheesa Pathirana will be sent along with Tim McCaskill, Head of the High Performance Center of the SLC.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mGWpZK4x8f — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 26, 2022

Injury Other players who got injured

Danushka Gunathilaka is a loss in the batting department as he also suffered a hamstring injury during the qualifying stage. Ashen Bandara was called up as his replacement. Although pacer Pramod Madushan also got injured, he has not been officially ruled out. Pathum Nissanka was rested for the duel against Ireland due to a groin injury. He, however, returned for the subsequent Australia match.

Stats How have the back-up players fared in T20I cricket?

Asitha Fernando, a right-arm pacer, has so far taken two wickets in three T20Is while conceding runs at 11.3. Matheesha Pathirana has played just one T20I so far, in which he gave away 16 runs in the only over he bowled. Wicket-keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella is an experienced campaigner, having scored 480 runs in 28 T20Is at a strike rate of 131.14 (50: 1).

Campaign Sri Lanka's campaign in the tournament

The reigning Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating 55-run defeat against Namibia in their opener. They, however, bounced back and defeated United Arab Emirates and Netherlands to earn a berth in the Super 12 round. Although they defeated Ireland by nine wickets in their first match in the next stage, they lost their subsequent match to hosts Australia by seven wickets.