T20 World Cup, Afif Hossain shines against Netherlands: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 24, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Afif Hossain played a well-paced knock against Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afif Hossain scored a quickfire 38 off 27 balls in Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Netherlands. Coming to bat at number five, the left-handed batter played with intent despite losing partners at the other end. He smashed two boundaries and as many sixes during his stay. Bangladesh posted 144/8 in their 20 overs. Here we look at Afif's T20I stats.

Performance Hossain stands up against the odds

After a 43-run opening stand, Bangladesh lost four wickets inside 20 overs. However, Hossain embraced the challenge and brought the innings back on track. After assessing the conditions early on, he went for the big shots and ended up as the highest run-getter of his side. He eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Bas de Leede in the 18th over.

Do you know? Bangladesh's first T20I on Australian soil

It must be noted that Bangladesh are playing their first-ever T20I match on Australian soil. They have played 10 completed ODIs and a couple of Test matches down under. The ongoing contest marks Bangladesh's first assignment in Australia since the 2015 World Cup.

Stats Leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in 2022

With 443 runs in 17 games, Afif is now Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. He has batted at an average, and a strike rate of 31.64, and 124.78 respectively. The southpaw has smashed a couple of half-centuries in this period while his highest score (77*) against the United Arab Emirates last month. He would like to continue his sensational run.

Career How has he fared in T20Is?

Afif Hossain has been a vital part of Bangladesh's T20I team ever since making his debut in the format in 2018. He has so far scored 946 runs in 56 games (50s: 3). His average, and a strike rate read 21.5, and 120.82 respectively. Afif, who bowls off-spin, has also scalped eight wickets in the format at a decent economy rate of 8.26.