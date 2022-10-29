Sports

T20 World Cup, PAK vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, PAK vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Shan Masood is a key figure for Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan and Netherlands will gear up to face each other in match number 29 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. After successive defeats versus India and Zimbabwe respectively, Pakistan now need to win all their games, besides depending on other results. As far as the Dutch are concerned, a spirited show is what they would hope to offer.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Pakistan versus Netherlands match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The pitch at the Perth Stadium will be a help for pacers at large with great carry and bounce. Anything around the 160-run mark can be a challenging score at this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

PAK vs NED Pakistan need an inspiration from somewhere

Pakistan have serious work on offer in terms of showcasing their mettle across departments. With openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struggling, Pakistan have suffered. Shan Masood has shown some fight but the others need to step up. Bowling will be Pakistan's weapon in this contest. Netherlands haven't quite managed to impress in the Super 12 stage. One expects them to show character.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

PAK Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi NED Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Performers Who are the key performers?

Babar has slammed 343 fours and is seven shy of reaching a mark of 350 in T20Is. Rizwan (2,478) can surpass Mohammad Hafeez's tally of 2,514 runs. Shaheen Afridi (47) is three shy of 50 T20I scalps. Shadab Khan has claimed 90 scalps at 22.04. O'Dowd has scored 1,500 runs for the Dutch at 30.00. Paul van Meekeren has picked up 59 scalps.

Dream11 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Max O'Dowd, S Edwards, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Shan Masood, Max O'Dowd (c), S Edwards, Babar Azam, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan (vc), Paul van Meekeren, Mohammad Wasim Jr, F Klaasen, Haris Rauf