2022 Vienna Open: Key stats of the semi-finalists
The 2022 Vienna Open has reached its business end with the semi-finals set to commence this evening. Former world number one Daniil Medvedev thumped Jannik Sinner in straight sets to take a last-four berth in the ATP 500 event. Croatian Borna Coric overcame fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5). Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov are in the fray as well. We decode the semi-finalists.
Number one seed Medvedev handed a 6-4, 6-2 beating to sixth seed Sinner. The Russian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. He claimed comprehensive wins over Nikoloz Basilashvili and Dominic Thiem in the first and second rounds respectively. Medvedev has improved his H2H record versus Sinner to 4-0. With the win, Medvedev is 32-10 on hard courts this season.
Dimitrov doled out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win to oust Marcos Giron in the quarters. He fired a whopping 11 aces and converted four of eight break points. He had a 79% win on the first serve and won a total of 86 points. In terms of H2H, Dimitrov now owns a 2-1 tally over Giron.
Medvedev will take on Bulgaria's Dimitrov in the semis. Medvedev leads Dimitrov 3-2 in terms of H2H record. However, Dimitrov won the last meeting between the pair in Indian Wells last year.
Canadian Shapovalov breezed past Briton Dan Evans in the quarters. He has now bettered his head-to-head record against the latter in ATP match-ups (2-2). He slammed seven aces and converted three of his 16 break points. The world number 19 is high on confidence, having bested fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 16.
Cincinnati Open winner Coric seized an enthralling three-set win over Hurkacz. He also dented Hurkacz's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The latter, who is seated ninth in the ATP Race to Turin, needs a deep run in the upcoming Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Coric will eye to extend his 2-1 record over Shapovalov and avenge the semi-final defeat in Tokyo this year.