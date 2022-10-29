Sports

2022 Vienna Open: Key stats of the semi-finalists

Written by V Shashank Oct 29, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Denis Shapovalov has reached the semis (Source: Twitter/@ErsteBankOpen)

The 2022 Vienna Open has reached its business end with the semi-finals set to commence this evening. Former world number one Daniil Medvedev thumped Jannik Sinner in straight sets to take a last-four berth in the ATP 500 event. Croatian Borna Coric overcame fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5). Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov are in the fray as well. We decode the semi-finalists.

Medvedev Medvedev makes light work of Sinner

Number one seed Medvedev handed a 6-4, 6-2 beating to sixth seed Sinner. The Russian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. He claimed comprehensive wins over Nikoloz Basilashvili and Dominic Thiem in the first and second rounds respectively. Medvedev has improved his H2H record versus Sinner to 4-0. With the win, Medvedev is 32-10 on hard courts this season.

Dimitrov Dimitrov outclasses Giron in quarter-finals

Dimitrov doled out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win to oust Marcos Giron in the quarters. He fired a whopping 11 aces and converted four of eight break points. He had a 79% win on the first serve and won a total of 86 points. In terms of H2H, Dimitrov now owns a 2-1 tally over Giron.

Information Medvedev to face Dimitrov

Medvedev will take on Bulgaria's Dimitrov in the semis. Medvedev leads Dimitrov 3-2 in terms of H2H record. However, Dimitrov won the last meeting between the pair in Indian Wells last year.

Shapovalov Shapovalov trounces Evans 6-3, 6-3

Canadian Shapovalov breezed past Briton Dan Evans in the quarters. He has now bettered his head-to-head record against the latter in ATP match-ups (2-2). He slammed seven aces and converted three of his 16 break points. The world number 19 is high on confidence, having bested fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 16.

Coric Coric prevails in the Hurkacz challenge

Cincinnati Open winner Coric seized an enthralling three-set win over Hurkacz. He also dented Hurkacz's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The latter, who is seated ninth in the ATP Race to Turin, needs a deep run in the upcoming Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Coric will eye to extend his 2-1 record over Shapovalov and avenge the semi-final defeat in Tokyo this year.