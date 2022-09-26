Sports

Laver Cup 2022: Team World stuns Team Europe, wins title

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 26, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Team World won with a margin of 13-8 (Source: Twitter/@LaverCup)

Team World, on Sunday, stunned Team Europe to win the Laver Cup for the first time. Frances Tiafoe powered Team World to the title with a 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8 win. John McEnroe's side won with a total margin of 13-8. Four-time champions, Team Europe, entered the final day of three-day event with an 8-4 lead. Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime upset Serbian ace Novak Djokovic.

Context Why does this story matter?

Winning the Laver Cup is a massive achievement for Team World, who lost the previous four editions.

They overcame a full-strength Team Europe, who were studded with the Big 4 - Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

The farewell match of Federer (doubles) grabbed eyeballs.

However, Tiafoe and Jack Sock to beat Federer and Nadal in the doubles clash.

Teams Laver Cup: These were the two teams

Team Europe - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Andy Murray (Great Britain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tstitsipas (Greece). Captain: Bjorn Borg, vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist. Team World - Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), Aex de Minaur (Australia), Jack Sock (USA).

Tournament About the Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is an international indoor hard court tournament between Team Europe and Team World. Players from all continents, besides Europe, represent Team World. Players get participation fees based on the ATP Rankings. The winning team receives $250,000 as prize money. In 2019, the Laver Cup became an officially sanctioned ATP Tour event.

Matches A look at the notable matches

Tiafoe saved four match points to beat Europe's Tsitsipas. Earlier this year, the former played his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Djokovic with a 6-3 7-6(3) win. In the doubles, the former and Jack Sock raced to a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory against Murray and Matteo Berrettini. Alex de Minaur defeated Murray in the singles clash.

Farewell Federer's farewell!

Nadal broke down in tears as Federer bid farewell to tennis. Federer played his last ever professional match London's O2 Arena in the ongoing Laver Cup. Federer produced some vintage shots as he played alongside Rafa for one last time. However, the iconic duo suffered a 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11 loss. Both Federer and Rafa got emotional as tears began to roll down.

Twitter Post Federer and Nadal break down