Rafael Nadal breaks down in tears during Roger Federer farewell

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 24, 2022, 02:35 pm 3 min read

An emotional moment for the two legends (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Rafael Nadal broke down in tears as Roger Federer bid farewell to tennis. Federer played his last ever professional match London's O2 Arena in the ongoing Laver Cup. Federer produced some vintage shots as he played alongside Rafa for one last time. However, the iconic duo suffered a 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11 loss. Both Federer and Rafa got emotional as tears began to roll down.

Context Why does this story matter?

Federer and Nadal shared an intense rivalry on court and the numbers speak for themselves. However, off the court, these two became close friends over the years.

Both these legends have huge respect and admiration for one another.

Federer is one of the legends of the game and this was indeed an emotional moment, seeing both players break down in tears.

Nadal Nadal could not hold back the tears

Federer sobbed as he was congratulated by Team Europe at the end of the match. Nadal also could not hold back the tears as they embraced one another in the middle of the court. The 36-year-old Spaniard cried as he sat alongside the Swiss legend while the pair listened to British singer Ellie Goulding, who rounded off a memorable night.

Words Emotional Rafa on Federer

Rafa said with Federer leaving the tour, an important part of his life is leaving too. "With Roger leaving the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments that he has been next or in front of me," Nadal said following the match. "So [it's] been emotional to see the family, to see all the people."

Rafa I wish this day would have never come: Rafa

Earlier, Nadal posted an emotional note on social media after Federer announced his retirement. "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. "It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world." He also said it has been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with Federer.

Numbers Grand Slams: Decoding the key numbers of Federer and Rafa

Federer owns the third-most men's singles Grand Slams honors (20) after Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). Federer has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams. Rafa has a 313-42 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Federer has won the highest number of Wimbledon honors in history (8). Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals.