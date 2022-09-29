You will be the greatest: Virat Kohli to Roger Federer
Legend Roger Federer recently bid adieu to professional tennis at the Laver Cup. He produced some vintage shots as he played alongside Rafael Nadal for one last time. Hailing the Swiss ace, Indian cricket Virat Kohli, in a video message, called Federer the "greatest of all time". Earlier, Kohli shared a picture of Federer and Nadal from the Laver Cup on Twitter.
"I had a chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you, and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever," Kohli stated in the video.
Kohli added that Federer will be the "greatest of all time" for him. "The aura you brought on court is unmatchable. For me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as you did on the court. I wish you all the best," Kohli said.
Thank you for all the incredible memories, Roger 💫 @rogerfederer | #RForever | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/VjPtVp9aq6— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 29, 2022
Federer's long-time rival and compatriot, Nadal, broke down in tears as the former bid farewell to tennis. However, the iconic duo suffered a 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11 loss in the doubles clash. Both Federer and Rafa got emotional as tears began to roll down. Federer sobbed as he was congratulated by Team Europe. Nadal also couldn't hold back the tears as they embraced one another.
Federer finished as one of the most prolific players in tennis history. He is deemed the greatest player of grass courts. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.
Federer has won the second-most ATP matches in tennis history (1,251-275). He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Federer remains the only man to win five consecutive US Open titles (2004-08) in the Open Era. The Swiss recorded a streak of 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals (2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open).