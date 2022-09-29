Sports

You will be the greatest: Virat Kohli to Roger Federer

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 29, 2022

Federer and Kohli met at the 2018 Australian Open

Legend Roger Federer recently bid adieu to professional tennis at the Laver Cup. He produced some vintage shots as he played alongside Rafael Nadal for one last time. Hailing the Swiss ace, Indian cricket Virat Kohli, in a video message, called Federer the "greatest of all time". Earlier, Kohli shared a picture of Federer and Nadal from the Laver Cup on Twitter.

Statement Kohli highlights the 'unity' among people for Federer

"I had a chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you, and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever," Kohli stated in the video.

Praise Kohli terms Federer's aura 'unmatchable'

Kohli added that Federer will be the "greatest of all time" for him. "The aura you brought on court is unmatchable. For me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as you did on the court. I wish you all the best," Kohli said.

Twitter Post Here's the full video

Farewell An emotional farewell!

Federer's long-time rival and compatriot, Nadal, broke down in tears as the former bid farewell to tennis. However, the iconic duo suffered a 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11 loss in the doubles clash. Both Federer and Rafa got emotional as tears began to roll down. Federer sobbed as he was congratulated by Team Europe. Nadal also couldn't hold back the tears as they embraced one another.

Numbers GOAT, Federer!

Federer finished as one of the most prolific players in tennis history. He is deemed the greatest player of grass courts. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Records Incredible records of Federer

Federer has won the second-most ATP matches in tennis history (1,251-275). He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Federer remains the only man to win five consecutive US Open titles (2004-08) in the Open Era. The Swiss recorded a streak of 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals (2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open).