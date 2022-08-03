Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav closes in on Babar Azam

ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav closes in on Babar Azam

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 03, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has risen to second in the T20I Rankings (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Suryakumar Yadav has risen to the second spot in the updated ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. Suryakumar has been in dazzling form in the format and smashed a match-winning 44-ball 76 in the third T20I against West Indies to help India take a 2-1 lead. Notably, the right-handed batter is closing in on number one ranked star Babar Azam. Here's more.

Points SKY just two rating points behind Babar

Surya has seen a rapid rise since making his debut for India at the start of last year. The 31-year-old has gained three spots to be placed second overall on the T20I list for batters. He has 816 rating points and is just two behind Pakistan skipper Babar, who has 818 points. SKY went ahead of Mohammad Rizwan (794) and Aiden Markram (788).

3rd T20I SKY scores a valiant 76 versus WI

In the WI versus India third T20I, Suryakumar showed his intent from the very first over, dispatching Obed McCoy for two fours. He maintained the intensity and dispatched the loose balls. He brought up his fifty with a six. SKY has raced to 648 runs at 38.11. He brought up his fifth T20I fifty, having scored 76. He smashed eight fours and four sixes.

Batters Other batters who have made notable gains

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks jumped 16 places to be placed 15th overall. He was in top form in the recently concluded England versus SA T20Is. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs climbed a whopping 1,404 spots to equal 126th overall. France's Gustav McKeon showed his heroics at the T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers. The French opener improved 706 spots to be joint 134th.

Bowling Shamsi races to second in T20I Rankings for Bowlers

In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi jumped one place to second overall on the back of his strong showing against England. He has 728 rating points and is behind Josh Hazlewood (792). Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan dropped to third as a result (709). New Zealand's Ish Sodhi rose one spot to be 19th.