T20 World Cup: Nissanka, Asalanka power SL's innings against Australia

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 25, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka struck 40 off 45 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka racked up 157/6 after Australia put them in to bat in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Perth Stadium. Despite scoring at a slow pace, opener Pathum Nissanka was SL's top scorer (40). Charith Asalanka, who came in at number four, powered the Lankans to a challenging total. He took on Pat Cummins in the final over.

Partnership A valuable 69-run stand between Nissanka and Dhananjaya

Sri Lanka did not get bog down after the dismissal of opener Kusal Mendis. Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva added 69 runs for the second wicket. While Ashton Agar dismissed Dhananjaya in the 12th over, Nissanka continued to hold his end. Exactly two overs later, the latter departed with an untimely run-out. Nissanka scored 40 off 45 balls (2 fours).

Asalanka Asalanka returns unbeaten on 38

Sri Lanka were on a roll in the last two overs. Starc conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over, including five off wide. Chamika Karunaratne and Asalanka then plundered 20 runs off the final over. The latter slammed a four and a six each, while Karunaratne finished with a four. Asalanka returned unbeaten on 38 (25). He struck 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Runs Nissanka surpasses legend Sanath Jayasuriya

Nissanka races to 358 runs in ICC T20 World Cups. He averages 29.83 in 12 matches, with his best score being 74. He has been under the scanner for his strike rate in the format (110.49). Notably, Nissanka has surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of runs in T20I cricket. The latter finished his career with 346 runs.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a sluggish start after Australia elected to field. They lost in-form Mendis in the second over. Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva shared a valuable partnership. Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka powered SL to 157/6. Glenn Maxwell played a blinder after Australia's top order collapsed. Later, a blistering knock by Marcus Stoinis got Australia home.