ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka score 157/6 against Australia

Australia had put Sri Lanka in to bat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia bowlers extracted pace and bounce from a lively Perth deck as they restricted Sri Lanka to 157/6 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match. It was a concerted bowling effort, with all four frontline bowlers taking at least one wicket. Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, who returned from an injury, was their top scorer (40). Charith Asalanka finished well (38*).

PP SL were off to a sluggish start

Sri Lanka were off to a sluggish start after Australia elected to field. They lost in-form Kusal Mendis in the second over. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc were quite economical in the Powerplay. Interestingly, Hazlewood and Cummins started the proceedings for Australia, while Starc came in as first change. The Lankans managed 36/1 in the first six overs.

Partnership A valuable 69-run stand

Sri Lanka did not get bog down after the dismissal of Mendis. Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva added 69 runs for the second wicket, though the partnership came at a slow pace. While Ashton Agar dismissed Dhananjaya in the 12th over, Nissanka continued to hold his end. Exactly two overs later, the latter departed with an untimely run-out.

Comeback Australian bowlers stage a comeback

Starc and Glenn Maxwell brought Australia back in the hunt. While the left-arm seamer dismissed the dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 7, Maxwell got rid of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (3). SL, who were cruising at 97/3, reduced to 111/5 in the middle overs. Hazlewood, in his second spell, uprooted Wanindu Hasaranga. The Aussie pacers outfoxed the batters with extra bounce.

Information Australia miss the services of Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka. According to cricket.com.au, although Zampa showed only minor symptoms, he was in contention for the game. Left-arm spinner Agar replaced Zampa in the final XI.

Finsh Sri Lanka plunder 30 runs in final two overs

Sri Lanka were on a roll in the last two overs. Starc conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over, including five off wide. Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka then plundered 20 runs off the final over. The latter slammed a four and a six each, while Karunaratne finished with a four. Cummins bowled two wides, while a couple of runs came off byes.