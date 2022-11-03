Sports

Son Heung-min, Ben Chilwell could miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Chilwell is also doubtful for the World Cup following a hamstring injury (Photo credit: Twitter/@BenChilwell)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will need to undergo surgery in stabilizing a fracture around his left eye. This has led to Son be a doubt for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Son suffered the injury during Tottenham's 2-1 win over Marseille on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is also a doubt.

Son Son to undergo surgery with rehab following suit

Son has made 104 appearances for South Korea, scoring 35 goals. Spurs issued a statement but didn't reveal when Son will undergo surgery. "Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course," a club statement read. South Korea are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay.

Do you know? Chelsea defender Chilwell suffers hamstring injury

Chilwell is also doubtful for the World Cup following a hamstring injury suffered during the club's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL. Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time after clutching the back of his leg. He was seen leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches.

Views It doesn't look positive, says Potter on Chilwell

"It doesn't look positive," Chelsea boss Graham Potter said. "It's a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It's a blow to see him pull up like that, it's not a great sight." "So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment," he added.

Information England could miss Chilwell's services

Chilwell has made 17 appearances for England. He was part of the England squad at Euro 2020, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament. England are pitted alongside Iran, Wales, and the USA in Group B at the 2022 World Cup.

Players Key players set to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

France mid-fielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are set to miss the action in Qatar. Pogba needs more time to recover from a knee operation. Meanwhile, Kante will sit out after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury. 22-year-old Reece James suffered a knee injury during Chelsea's win on matchday four in the UCL. Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is another notable absentee.