Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane wins inaugural Socrates award: Details here

Written by V Shashank Oct 18, 2022, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane won the inaugural Socrates Award at the 2022 edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. The Senegal international is the first recipient of an award that celebrates footballers' achievements off the field. Besides, the ex-Liverpool star concluded second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, behind Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mane aims to make an impact far beyond the pitch.

He has been helping for years to improve conditions in his home region of Casamance, Senegal.

He has been an active donor to help in building schools, a hospital, and infrastructure.

The 30-year-old is the reigning African Men's Player of the Year and a global ambassador for the children's aid organization Right To Play.

Socrates award What is the Socrates award?

The Socrates award is named after the former Brazil international who passed away in 2011. He was politically active and fought in the 1980s for social change, calling fans and players to rebel against the military dictatorship in Brazil at the time. The trophy honors footballers who campaign for integration, climate protection, disadvantaged people, or those threatened by conflict.

Contributions Mane's contributions toward Senegal needs a mention

In 2021, Mane inaugurated a brand new hospital in his home village of Bambaly, Casamance. A few months later, he invested nearly a million dollars in building infrastructure, including a school. Besides, he offers each family in the village a monthly support package of almost $70. He has also awarded nearly a $400 bonus to the top students in the village high school.

Information 'I do what I can for my people'

"I'm just pleased to be here. I don't like talking about what I do, but I do what I can for my people and try to improve things in my country," said Mane after receiving the prize in the French capital.

Performance How did Mane fare in 2021-22 season?

Mane racked up 16 goals and two assists in the 2021/22 Premier League, in addition to scoring five goals in the Champions League, and a couple of goals at the FA Cup. He also netted three goals and two assists in WC Qualification Africa, and a solitary goal in International Friendlies. Besides, he clocked a goal and an assist in Club Friendlies 1.

Rankings Mane finished 2nd in Ballon d'Or rankings

Here are the rankings of the top 10 players in the men's Ballon d'Or 2022. 1) Karim Benzema 2) Sadio Mane 3) Kevin De Bruyne 4) Robert Lewandowski 5) Mohamed Salah 6) Kylian Mbappe 7) Thibaut Courtois 8) Vinicius Junior 9) Luka Modric 10) Erling Haaland Notably, Benzema hoarded 50 goals and 14 assists for club and country combined in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool Mane enjoyed stupendous success at Liverpool

Mane won a host of trophies with his former club Liverpool. He won the Premier League (2019-20), Champions League (2018-19), UEFA Super Cup (2019), and FIFA Club World Cup (2019). He also won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, he racked up 90 goals and 29 assists for the Reds in Premier League.