Lionel Messi attains this unique Champions League record: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Messi has 127 UCL goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Football superstar Lionel Messi was once again on the scoresheet in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw versus Benfica on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Messi gave PSG the lead in the 22nd minute before an own goal by Danilo Pereira helped hosts Benfica secure a crucial point. Messi scripted a new UCL record, maintaining his supremacy in the ongoing campaign.

Messi has been in supreme form for both club and country of late.

He has five goals and seven assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Overall, he has 8 goals and 8 assists in all competitions.

Recently, Messi became the third-highest scorer in men's international football.

Messi has scored 90 goals for Argentina. He surpassed former Malaysia international Mokhtar Dahari (89).

Record First player to score against 40 different opponents

As per Squawka, Messi has become the first player to score against 40 different opponents in the Champions League. Last month, Messi scored versus Maccabi Haifa, becoming the first player to score against 39 different teams in the Champions League. He steered clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted against 38 different sides.

UCL goals 127 Champions League goals for Messi

Messi now has 127 career Champions League goals. He netted his seventh UCL goal for PSG, including a second this season. Earlier, he managed a staggering 120 goals for Barcelona. Messi's 120 goals for Barca is the highest for a single club in the competition. Messi also has 37 Champions League assists. He is only behind CR7 (42).

Match How did the match pan out?

The opener came on 22 minutes after a superb team move in from the right side. Messi picked the ball up and combined well with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe before curling the ball into the back of the net. Neymar then sloppily gave the ball away and a cross from Enzo Fernandez deflected off Danilo for an own goal.

Information Neymar involved in 20 goals this season

Neymar recorded his second UCL assist this season in the UCL and ninth across competitions. He has now been involved in 20 goals for PSG this season (G11 A9). Neymar also became the 3rd player after Messi and CR7 to amass 30-plus UCL assists.