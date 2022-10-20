Sports

Liverpool overcome West Ham; Chelsea held by Brentford: Key stats

Oct 20, 2022

Darwin Nunez scored for Liverpool (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Darwin Nunez scored for Liverpool as the Reds enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League 2022-23 season. A successive 1-0 win means Liverpool claimed their 4th win this season. On the other hand, Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Brentford away from home. Kepa Arrizabalaga made some superb saves for Chelsea. Here's more.

Points A look at the points table

Chelsea recorded their second draw this season and have 20 points from 10 games to remain fifth (W6 D2 L2). Brentford are ninth with 14 points from 11 games (W3 D5 L3). On the other hand, Liverpool now have 16 points from 10 games (W4 D4 L2). West Ham are 13th, having suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Do you know? Massive feats for Chelsea's Kepa and Liverpool's VVD

Chelsea keeper Kepa has kept five consecutive clean sheets across all competitions. As per Squawka, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has played 70 Premier League home games for Liverpool and is yet to face a defeat.

Records Key records scripted in the Liverpool vs West Ham game

As per Opta, Liverpool have now won 33 times versus the Hammers which is their outright most wins against a single opponent in the Premier League. West Ham have now suffered defeats in 10 of their last 14 away games in the PL. West Ham manager David Moyes is yet to beat Liverpool at Anfield from 18 visits in his career.

LIVWHU Nunez scores; Bowen misses penalty for West Ham

Liverpool dominated the scenes versus West Ham after Nunez scored a header to put his side ahead. He smashed the post after that with Mohamed Salah missing two presentable chances. For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen missed a penalty in the first half after a Joe Gomez foul. West Ham were better in the second half but couldn't find the equalizer.

Do you know? Brentford hold Chelsea 0-0

Brentford will feel aggrieved in their goalless draw versus the Blues. Both sides had chances but the Bees were better in the final third. However. they spurned the chances to hold on for a point.