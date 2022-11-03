Sports

T20 WC, Anrich Nortje claims four-fer against Pakistan: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 03, 2022

Anrich Nortje has been in sublime form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Anrich Nortje scalped a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The South African pacer recorded figures worth 4/41 in his four overs. He first dented Pakistan's top-order before taking a couple of wickets toward the end. Notably, Nortje also became the first bowler to take two four-fers in the ongoing tournament. Here we look at his stats.

Peformance Anrich Nortje delivers another thunderous spell

Nortje dismissed the dangerous-looking Mohammad Haris for 28 in his first over. Shan Masood (2) was his second victim of the day. Although the right-arm speedster conceded 18 runs in his final over, he dismissed Shadab Khan (52) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (0) with his last two balls of the spell. Pakistan posted 185/9 in their allotted 20 overs while batting first in Sydney.

Form Sensational run in the tournament

Nortje has so far taken 10 wickets in four games, most for any bowler in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing competition. He claimed figures of 4/10 against Bangladesh, best for a Proteas bowl in the T20 WC. Moreover, he has bowled at a sensational economy rate of 6.22. Overall, Nortje has 19 wickets in nine T20 WC games so far.

Career How Nortje has fared in T20Is?

Nortje has been a vital part of SA's T20I team since his debut in the format in 2019. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in 28 games at an economy rate of 7.38. Both his four-fers in the format have been recorded in the ongoing tournament. In 2022, the speed merchant has so far scalped 16 wickets in 12 T20Is (ER: 8.26).