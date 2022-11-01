Sports

T20 WC, Wanindu Hasaranga takes career-best figures against Afghanistan: Stats

T20 WC, Wanindu Hasaranga takes career-best figures against Afghanistan: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 01, 2022, 12:08 pm 1 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga has raced to 84 T20I scalps

Sri Lankan spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed mouth-dropping figures worth 3/13 against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The leggie uprooted a well-set Usman Ghani (27) before trumping Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He registered his career-best effort against Afghanistan, restricting them to 144/8. Meanwhile, Hasaranga has steered to 13 scalps in the 2022 T20 WC at 13.53.

T20 WC How has Hasaranga fared in T20 World Cups?

Hasaranga has raced to 29 scalps across 15 fixtures in T20 World Cup. He averages a meek 11.44, with the best figures being 3/8. Notably, the spin maestro wound up with the most wickets in the 2021 edition of the tournament. He snapped up a staggering 16 scalps at 9.75, ranking above Adam Zampa and Trent Boult (13 wickets each).

T20Is Decoding Hasaranga's T20I career

Hasaranga has been SL's integral member since debuting against New Zealand in 2019. He has raked in 84 scalps in 51 matches while averaging an astonishing 14.55. He has claimed two four-wicket hauls, with the best figures reading 4/9 (vs India). Hasaranga has already affected 32 wickets across 18 matches this year, averaging a stellar 7.50.