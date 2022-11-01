Sports

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns for Bangladesh tour: Details here

Written by V Shashank Nov 01, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

Jadeja averages over 40 in ODIs since 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will return to action on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, starting December 4. According to Cricbuzz, the 33-year-old has been included in both ODI and Test squads. Besides, seamer Jasprit Bumrah is still out of contention after suffering a back injury prior to the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh tour will comprise three ODIs and two Tests. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jadeja suffered a knee injury in the Asia Cup.

He underwent surgery for the same and was ruled out for the ongoing T20 WC.

He is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

As for Bumrah, chief selector Chetan Sharma clarified that the BCCI doesn't want to rush his recovery.

Instead, he will be available for the Australia series in 2023.

Jadeja Jadeja's addition is a huge plus for Team India

Over the last few years, Jadeja has turned out as a highly-bankable campaigner for Team India. In ODIs played since 2019, the southpaw has blasted 465 runs at 42.27 (SR: 93.18). He has raked in 20 wickets (economy: 5.11). Meanwhile, he has clobbered 2,050 runs in Tests played since 2016, averaging 43.61 (100s: 3, 50s: 16). He has clipped 174 wickets at 25.08.

Team Kohli, Rohit added in the mix as well

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be joined by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the entirety of the Bangladesh tour. However, the trio has been rested for the New Zealand tour right after the T20 WC. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi have been added as well. Meanwhile, left-armer Yash Dayal has received his maiden call-up for ODIs, having picked 11 wickets in IPL 2022.

Information India's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohemmed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

Information Here's India's Test squad for Bangladesh series

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Information Here's the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh

The ODIs will take place at the Shere Bangla Stadium, in Dhaka, on December 4, 7, and 10. The first Test commences on December 14 in Chattogram, while Dhaka will play host to the second red-ball duel from December 22.