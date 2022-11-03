Sports

T20 WC: Shadab Khan slams a quickfire fifty against SA

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 03, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Shadab smashed 52 off 22 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan slammed his maiden half-century against South Africa in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His 20-ball fifty put Pakistan in the driving seat after they lost four quick wickets. Shadab now has the second-fastest fifty of the ongoing tournament. Pakistan eventually racked up 185/9 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Knock An incredible knock against SA

While Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan from sinking, Shadab Khan launched his counter-attack. The latter smashed the Proteas bowlers all around the ground. He raced to his maiden T20I half-century off just 20 balls, the second-fastest of the ongoing Super 12 stage. Shadab smashed 52 off 22 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes). He finished with a strike rate of 236.36.

Innings How did Pakistan's innings pan out?

Incredible fifties from Ahmed and Shadab powered Pakistan to 185/9 in 20 overs. The duo saved Pakistan from a batting collapse after they slumped to 43/4. Anrich Nortje took four wickets, while the rest of the bowlers took one each. Earlier, Mohammad Haris, who replaced injured Fakhar Zaman, impressed with his audacious knock. Haris hammered some astonishing strokes before falling to Anrich Nortje.

Career Career stats of Shadab

As stated, Shadab, who made his T20I debut in March 2017, slammed his maiden half-century in the format. He has raced to 456 T20I runs from 81 matches at an average of 19.00. His career-best score in the format came today. Shadab has a strike rate of 143.84 in T20I cricket. Besides, he also has over 90 wickets.