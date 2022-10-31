Sports

Ireland's Barry McCarthy claims a three-fer against Australia: Key stats

Ireland's Barry McCarthy claims a three-fer against Australia: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 03:39 pm 1 min read

Barry McCarthy has raced to 30 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Barry McCarthy was the pick among the Irish bowlers in the Super 12 match against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup. The right-arm seamer picked figures worth 3/29 in four overs, cleaning the Aussie top order. He notched his career-best effort in the T20 WC. Australia racked up 179/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Aaron Finch's masterclass (63). We decode McCarthy's T20I numbers.

T20 WC How has McCarthy fared in T20 WC?

McCarthy has claimed five wickets in six matches featured so far in T20 WC. He has an average of 36.20, while his economy reads 8.61. Interestingly, he played his maiden game against Australia in the format. He struck David Warner (3) in the third over of the innings before trumping Mitchell Marsh (28) and later Finch.

T20Is Decoding McCarthy's T20I numbers

McCarthy debuted against Afghanistan in 2017. He has since clipped 30 wickets in 34 matches, averaging 36.00. He owns two four-fers in the format, with the best figures being 4/30 (vs USA, 2021). Meanwhile, he has five three-wicket hauls in T20I cricket. He has already snapped up 12 wickets in 2022 at an economy of 8.68.