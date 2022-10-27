Sports

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup: Key stats

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by a run in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. The Super 12 Group 2 match saw Zimbabwe scored 130/8 in 20 overs after electing to bat. Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed four scalps. In response, Pakistan (129/8) struggled with the bat, despite a fight from Shan Masood (44). Here are the details.

PAK vs ZIM How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe openers were off to a good start, adding 42 runs before Pakistan gained control. Pakistan dominated the scenes since Craig Ervine's dismissal in the fifth over. Besides Wasim, right-arm spinner Shadab Khan claimed three scalps. Sean Williams (31) contributed for Zimbabwe. In response, Pakistan lost their openers inside the PP overs. Shan Masood played sensibly but key wickets for Zimbabwe helped them.

Zimbabwe Crucial numbers for the Zimbabwe batters

Williams scored a crucial 31 from 28 balls, hitting three fours. He is now the second Zimbabwe batter to get past 1,300 runs (1,326) at 23.26. He has also reached the mark of 125 fours. Ervine scored 19 at the top for Zimbabwe. He now has 1,108 runs at 22.61. Brad Evans (19) posted his highest score in the format for Zimbabwe.

Bowling Shadab races to 90 scalps; career-best figures for Wasim Jr

Shadab (3/23) showed his credentials. He has become the second Pakistani bowler to touch the 90-wicket mark in T20Is. He has 90 scalps at 22.04. Shadab has also equaled the mark of England's Chris Jordan (90). Wasim Jr came into the side and picked up four scalps for 24 runs. He now has 30 scalps at 19.30. This was his second four-wicket haul.

ZIM Key numbers for the Zimbabwe bowlers

Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets for 25 runs, getting the likes of Shadab, Haider Ali, and Masood. He now has 36 scalps at 26.50. Raza has become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe, surpassing Alexander Cremer (35). Blessing Muzarabani impressed for Zimbabwe, finishing with 18 runs and one scalp from his four overs. He has 37 scalps in T20Is. Brad Evans (2/25) was also crucial.

Information Masood and Shadab script these numbers

Masood scored 44 from 38 ball, hitting three fours. In 14 matches, he now has 316 runs at 31.60 (SR 123.43). Playing his 79th match, Shadab (17) has touched the 400-run mark at an average of 17.39.

Information A second win for Zimbabwe versus Pakistan

Zimbabwe have now claimed just their second win in the 20-over format versus Pakistan. Out of 18 games played between the two sides, Pakistan have claimed 16 victories. Zimbabwe have managed two wins.