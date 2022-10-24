Sports

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed claims maiden four-wicket haul

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Taskin claimed his maiden four-fer in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladeshi seamer Taskin Ahmed roared with career-best figures worth 4/25 against Netherlands in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Defending 145, the right-armer struck right away, uprooting Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede on the first two deliveries. He helped the Tigers eke out a nail-biting nine-run triumph as Netherlands perished on 135. We decode Taskin's stats in T20I cricket.

T20Is Decoding Taskin's T20I numbers

Taskin debuted in the format against Australia in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Ever since, he has made 43 appearances and clipped 32 wickets, averaging 33.87. He has a laud-worthy economy of 7.81. At home, Taskin has snared nine wickets at an economy of 6.48. Meanwhile, he owns five and 18 scalps at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Information Taskin clocks a distinguishable feat

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Taskin has become only the second bowler to claim wickets of the first two balls in a World Cup. He joins legendary Sri Lankan seamer Chaminda Vaas (vs Bangladesh, 2003 ODI WC).

T20 WC How has Taskin fared in T20 World Cups?

Taskin averages an astonishing 18.00 across 12 matches in T20 World Cup. He has affected 14 dismissals and boasts an economy of 6.32. It is to note that Taskin is Bangladesh's fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20 WC. He ranks behind ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42), Al-Amin Hossain (18), Mustafizur Rahman (17), and Abdur Razzak (16).

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh had a breezy start as the openers fetched 43 runs before Soumya Sarkar departed. The Tigers threw the momentum thereafter but steadied themselves, courtesy of a 44-run stand between Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan. A stupendous finish by Mosaddek Hossain (12-ball 20*) got them to a fighting total. The Dutchmen were four wickets down in the powerplay and folded despite late heroics (135/10).