Finn Allen surpasses 500 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 22, 2022, 01:50 pm 1 min read

Allen struck at 262.50 against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's Finn Allen lit up SCG with his 16-ball 42 against Australia in the first Super 12 clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He smacked five fours and three sixes and struck at over 260 before Josh Hazlewood's yorker drew curtains to his innings. He piloted the Kiwis to 56 in four overs and also went past 500 runs in the format.

Career Decoding Allen's T20I numbers

Allen marked his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2021. He has since amassed 511 runs in 19 innings, averaging 26.89. Notably, Allen has compiled those runs while striking at 166.99. At home, the right-hander has whacked 223 runs at 27.87. Meanwhile, he has racked up 288 runs in neutral venues, averaging 26.18. He owns a 56-ball 101 against Scotland, besides two fifties.