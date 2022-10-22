Sports

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Key player battles

Written by V Shashank Oct 22, 2022, 01:47 pm

India will take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash at MCG (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Both India and Pakistan have a host of players raring to take on each other in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Team India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing in the T20 WC last year. They will be hoping to settle the scores this time around. Meanwhile, Pakistan have what it takes to prove troublesome. We decode the player battles.

1 Babar Azam vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Babar Azam seems to have got his mojo back during the tri-series in New Zealand. He carries Pakistan's scoring reins to a fair extent. India have the luxury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who could truncate his stay. The veteran seamer trumped Babar in the Asia Cup 2022. Being one of the most successful T20I bowlers in PP, Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to emulate his feat.

2 KL Rahul vs Shaheen Afridi

Just like Babar, KL Rahul too had shoddy returns in the Asia Cup. However, the South Africa series helped him get back his rhythm. The stylish batter has looked ominous ever since. Left-armer Shaheen Afridi, who is back from a knee injury, could be a nuisance to the former. He dismissed Rahul in the 2021 edition and will be raring to ditto his show.

3 Rohit Sharma vs Shadab Khan

Rohit Sharma has had mixed returns in T20Is this year. Regardless, the format's leading run-getter will be banking himself for a crunch knock in this fixture. However, the Mumbaikar has been highly susceptible to spinners in 2022, averaging 23.50 with six dismissals. Ace leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who would be aware of these numbers, can pose an annoyance through his leg-breaks and googlies.

4 Virat Kohli vs Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris

Virat Kohli has been his vintage self since the Asia Cup. A match-winner on his day, Kohli will be looking to cash in on his form against the arch-nemesis. He has clocked four fifties versus Pakistan and will be hoping to up his numbers. It would be interesting to see him counter Pakistan's pace trio on offer, namely Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen.

Information Rizwan's rip-roaring form could benefit Babar & Co.

Mohammad Rizwan has hopes pinned on him from a scoring perspective. The Pakistan opener has belted over 800 runs this year. He will have to shield himself from the early spells of Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh.