Sports

T20 World Cup, WI vs IRE: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, WI vs IRE: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 20, 2022, 03:49 pm 3 min read

West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 WC twice (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies and Ireland will meet in their respective last games in the qualifying round of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be a virtual knock-out game as the winner will advance to the Super 12 stage. Both West Indies and Ireland have one win in two games so far. Here is the preview of the high-voltage duel.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this contest on October 21. Seven T20Is have been conducted at this venue so far, with the average first-innings score reading 172. The track has been fruitful for batters as the team batting first has won five games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Hotstar.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns in five completed T20Is so far with the head-to-head record being 3-2 in WI's favor. They last met in the format in January 2020, where the Men in Maroon recorded a nine-wicket triumph. Chasing 139, the hosts crossed the line in just 11 overs as openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis scored 91* and 46, respectively.

WI vs IRE Stakes are incredibly high

As there is so much to play for, both sides must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. WI need to reassess their batting as they suffered collapses in their first two games. Their bowlers, however, have fared decently. Although Ireland would be high on confidence after defeating Scotland, their top-order batters have struggled. Curtis Campher will hold the key for the Irish side.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Alzarri Joseph recorded his career-best figures (4/16) in his last outing. With 569 runs, Pooran is the WI's highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Holder has an economy rate of 4.11 in this tournament. Little's tally of 32 T20I wickets is the joint-second-highest for a bowler in 2022. Campher is the only all-rounder to scalp a hat-trick and score a half-century in T20 WC.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, George Dockrell, Rovman Powell, Curtis Campher (C), Jason Holder (VC), Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Mark Adair, Odean Smith, Joshua Little. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell (C), Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, Simi Singh, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith (VC), Barry McCarthy.