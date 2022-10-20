Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Scotland vs Zimbabwe: Preview and stats

ICC T20 World Cup, Scotland vs Zimbabwe: Preview and stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 20, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Scotland stunned West Indies in their opener (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

With a place in the Super 12 stage at stake, Scotland and Zimbabwe will meet in their respective final assignment in the qualifying stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While the winner will advance to the next round, the loser will get knocked out. Both Scotland and Zimbabwe have one win in two games so far. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this contest on October 21. Seven T20Is have been conducted at this venue so far, with the average first-innings score being 172. The pitch has been fruitful for batters as the team batting first has won five games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Hotstar.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Zimbabwe lead Scotland 3-1 in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two sides last met in September last year where Zimbabwe recorded a six-wicket victory. Chasing 178 in Edinburgh, the Craig Ervine-led side crossed the line with five balls to spare. Milton Shumba was Scotland's nemesis on the day as he smashed an unbeaten 29-ball 66. Wesley Madhevere also scored a handy 43.

SCO vs ZIM Who will go through?

Scotland stunned West Indies by 42 runs in their opener before going down against Ireland. While their batters have enjoyed playing on Australian tracks, bowlers have also fared decently. On the other hand, Zimbabwe thrashed Ireland but lost to the Men in Maroon. Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been in sublime form lately, and Zimbabwe would count on him again.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal. Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Sikandar Raza has scored 96 runs alongside taking four wickets in the competition so far. With 1,287 runs in 60 games, Sean Williams is Zimbabwe's second-highest run-getter in T20Is. With 106 runs, Michael Jones is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Team skipper Richie Berrington is Scotland's highest run-getter in the format with 1,771 runs in 78 games.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Michael Jones (vc), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza (c), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal, Blessing Muzarabani. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Matthew Cross, Regis Chakabva, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal, Blessing Muzarabani (vc).