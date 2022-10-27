Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe falter against Pakistan, manage 130/8

ICC T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe falter against Pakistan, manage 130/8

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Zimbabwe openers added 42 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are on the driver's seat against Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe started well with the openers adding a brisk 42-run stand. From thereon, Pakistan gained control of the scenario with regular scalps. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr (4/24) were prolific for Pakistan. Here's more.

1-6 overs Zimbabwe manage 47/2 in the PP overs

Zimbabwe openers added 42 runs in just five overs. Shaheen Afridi conceded 14 runs in the first over before Naseem Shah was spanked for nine. Zimbabwe maintained decent pace in the next two overs but lost Craig Ervine of the final delivery in the fifth over. Haris Rauf claimed Ervine's scalp. Wasim Jr then dismissed Madhevere LBW to help Pakistan in the PP overs.

7-15 Zimbabwe lose five wickets in the middle overs

Pakistan were superb in the middle overs (7-15). In overs between 7-10, they dried Zimbabwe's run flow and Shadab claimed the scalp of Milton Shumba. Next five overs (11-15) saw Pakistan start well before Naseem Shah gave away 11 in the 13th over. However, two wickets each in the 14th and 15th over by Shadab and Wasim Jr saw Zimbabwe fall apart.

16-20 How did the last five overs pan out?

Pakistan finished strongly in overs between 16-20. In these last five overs, Zimbabwe managed just one six as the Pakistani pacers bowled in the right channels. Ryan Burl and Brad Evans managed to add a decent looking partnership for the eighth wicket to help their side get past 125. Haider Ali dropped Burl in the 19th over before Wasim Jr stood tall.

Information Rauf, Shadab, and Wasim Jr excel

Rauf was sensational for Pakistan, claiming 1/12 from his four overs. He gave away just five runs in the 19th over. Shadab was excellent, claiming 3/23. He has raced to 90 scalps, equaling the mark of Chris Jordan. Wasim Jr picked up four scalps.