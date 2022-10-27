Sports

T20 World Cup, ENG vs AUS: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

England lost to Ireland in their previous outing (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will meet Australia in their next match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As both teams have one win in two games, stakes will be high in the upcoming contest. England defeated Afghanistan in their opener before going down against Ireland. While Australia defeated Sri Lanka in their last outing, New Zealand thrashed them in their opener. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this duel on Friday. Bowlers have dominated at this venue with the average first-innings score being 141. Chasing teams have won 11 of the 20 T20Is here. Six hitting becomes a challenge in the big dimensions of MCG. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (1:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record in T20Is

England are narrowly ahead of the Aussies in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is, which reads 11-10. In T20 World Cups, England have two victories and a defeat against Australia. Notably, the two sides locked horns in a three-match T20I series in Australia earlier this month. While the Three Lions clinched the first two games, the third clash got washed out due to rain.

ENG vs AUS Crucial game for both teams

As both sides have already suffered a defeat in the competition, another loss might dent their plans of qualifying for the semi-finals. England's star-studded top-order got shattered against Ireland and the same would concern them. Mark Wood will hold the key in the bowling department. Although Australia bat deep, their top-order batters need to take more accountability. Their pacers have also lacked sharpness lately.

Wade Matthew Wade tested positive for COVID

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is doubtful for the fixture, having tested positive for COVID-19. It is indeed a massive blow for the Aussies as Wade is the only specialist keeper in the squad. Notably, the southpaw can participate in the contest as per ICC's norms. In case he misses out, David Warner might keep the wickets. Skipper Aaron Finch has suggested the same previously.

Probable XIs Probable XI for both teams

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk)/ Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar/ Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Stats Who are the key performers?

Marcus Stoinis smashed a 17-ball fifty in his last outing, fastest by an Australian in T20Is. Mark Wood has claimed 14 wickets in five T20Is this year (Economy rate: 6.75). Dawid Malan (506) and Moeen Ali (490) have been among runs in 2022. Aaron Finch has scored 619 T20I runs against England at an average and strike rate of 47.61 and 160.77, respectively.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Jos Buttler (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stonis (VC), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mark Wood Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Jos Buttler, David Warner (C), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stonis, Ben Stokes (VC), Moeen Ali, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mark Wood