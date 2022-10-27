Sports

T20 World Cup, PAK vs ZIM: Ervine opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Pakistan and Zimbabwe take on each other in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan and Zimbabwe take on each other in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan lost their Super 12 Group 2 opener versus India as Zimbabwe saw the rain saving them against a resurgent Proteas side. Ahead of crunch battle, the news from Perth is that Craig Ervine has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

Pakistan and Zimbabwe's match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription). One can watch live coverage from 4:30 PM IST onward. The pitch will assist batters and pacers will be aiming to get early swing, besides bounce. A total of around 150-160 would be a par score on this pitch.

Do you know? Pakistan have a 16-1 H2H record versus Zimbabwe

Pakistan have dominated the scenes versus Zimbabwe in the 20-over format. Out of 17 games played between the two sides, Pakistan have claimed 16 victories. Zimbabwe have managed a solitary win.

Information One change each for ZIM and PAK

Tendai Chatara sits out for Brad Evans in the Zimbabwe side. For Pakistan, they have made one change. Asif Ali sits out for Mohammad Wasim Junior.

Teams Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava