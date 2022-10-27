Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, India outclass Netherlands: Key stats

ICC T20 World Cup, India outclass Netherlands: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

India won their second consecutive match in the T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India claimed their second consecutive win in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after beating Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Men in Blue successfully defended 179, with R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets each. Earlier, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-centuries for India. Kohli and Suryakumar handed India a solid finish.

Match How did the match pan out?

India lost KL Rahul early after they elected to bat. However, Rohit and Kohli steadied India's ship thereafter. The duo added 73 runs for second wicket before Rohit fell to Fred Klaassen. Kohli and SKY then shared a 95-run stand, guiding India to 179/2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel gave India a breakthrough each in the Powerplay before others chipped in. Netherlands managed 123/9.

Milestone 900 runs in T20 WC

Rohit scored 53 (39), a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian captain registered his 33rd T20I fifty-plus score. In the process, Rohit also completed 900 runs in the men's T20 World Cup. He is just the second Indian after Kohli and the fourth overall to reach this mark. Rohit (904) went past the tally of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Information Rohit breaks Yuvraj Singh's record

Playing his 34th match in the global event, Rohit now has 34 sixes for India, bettering the tally of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The latter hammered 33 maximums in his career. He also steered clear of David Warner and Shane Watson (31 each).

Kohli Back-to-back half-centuries for Kohli

Kohli continues his exploits in the ongoing tournament. After his historic 82*-run knock against Pakistan, Kohli showed his class against Netherlands. He slammed his 35th half-century in T20I cricket and a second consecutive in the tournament. It was his 36th fifty-plus score in the format. The tally includes one century. Kohli shared two valuable partnerships with Rohit and Suryakumar.

Record Second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup

Kohli has become the second-highest run-scorer in the men's T20 World Cup. He surpassed veteran batter Chris Gayle (965) to occupy the second spot. Kohli now has 989 runs in the tournament from 23 matches at an incredible average of 89.90. The tally includes 12 fifties in 21 innings. Kohli is only behind former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) in terms of runs.

Feats Other notable feats of Kohli

Kohli registered his seventh 50+ T20I score in Australia, the most by a visiting player Down Under. Rohit and Kusal Mendis follow Kohli with three such scores each. Interestingly, Kohli has four half-centuries in five T20Is at the SCG. He is the leading run-scorer at this venue in T20Is (298). Kohli has an average of 99.33 and a strike rate of 144.66 playing here.

SKY Suryakumar's seventh T20I fifty of 2022

Suryakumar seems to be unstoppable at the moment. Once again, he gave an exhibition of his 360-degree strokes. SKY slammed an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls (7 fours, 1 six). It was his seventh T20I half-century of 2022. SKY, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022, has raced to 867 runs (this year). His strike rate in this period reads 184.86.

Do you know? First Indian with this record

Suryakumar has become the first Indian to register eight 50+ scores in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Notably, Kohli recorded seven such scores in 2016 and 2022. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan had six 50+ T20I scores in 2018.

Bhuvneshwar Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls two successive maiden overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed the Netherlands top order while bowling in the Powerplay. He bowled two back-to-back maiden overs, also dismissing Vikramjit Singh. Bhuvneshwar has now bowled nine maiden overs in T20I cricket, equaling the tally of Jasprit Bumrah. The former has become the first Indian to concede no run in their first two overs in a T20 World Cup match.