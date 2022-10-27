Sports

Suryakumar Yadav smashes his 10th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 03:48 pm

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fabulous half-century against the Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Versatile Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a fabulous half-century against the Netherlands in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the SCG. Suryakumar hammered a 25-ball 51*, helping India post a challenging 179/2 in 20 overs. He shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Virat Kohli, who smashed 62*. Suryakumar attained several feats with his knock. We decode the same.

Feats 7 fifties in 2022, 10th overall

Suryakumar seems to be unstoppable at the moment. Once again, he gave an exhibition of his 360-degree strokes. SKY slammed seven fours and one six in his valiant knock today. Notably, it is his seventh T20I half-century of 2022 and 10th overall. SKY, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022, has raced to 867 runs (this year). His strike rate in this period reads 184.86.

Information SKY races to 1,111 runs

In 36 games, Suryakumar has smashed 1,111 runs at an average of 39.67. He has a superb strike rate of 177.47. Suryakumar has also surpassed 100 fours in the format for India (102).

Do you know? A special record for Suryakumar

Suryakumar has become the first Indian to register eight 50+ scores in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Notably, Kohli recorded seven such scores in 2016 and 2022. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan had six 50+ T20I scores in 2018.